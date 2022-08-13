Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $473,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

