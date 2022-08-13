Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

