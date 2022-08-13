Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 130.8% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

HBNC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.