Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

