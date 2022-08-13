Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,041 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 353,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,443,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

