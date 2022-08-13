Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,790,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,176,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,581,000 after purchasing an additional 450,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

BABA opened at $94.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

