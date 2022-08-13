Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.