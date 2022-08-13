Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 58,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $40.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

