Cajutel (CAJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,244.00

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for $5.76 or 0.00023491 BTC on major exchanges. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cajutel
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cajutel
