Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

