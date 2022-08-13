CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as low as C$25.65 and last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 1824555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.39.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.65.
CAE Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.95.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
