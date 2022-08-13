CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as low as C$25.65 and last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 1824555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.39.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.65.

CAE Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.95.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

