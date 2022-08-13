Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 76.5% in July

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

CCTS remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $630,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth $122,000.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.