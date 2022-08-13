byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

