BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAN remained flat at $4.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize day-to-day business activities, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities, and asset management.

