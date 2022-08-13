Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRKHW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKHW. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

