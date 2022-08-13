Burney Co. Takes $578,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average of $233.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.