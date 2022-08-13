Burney Co. Sells 464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.