Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

