Burney Co. Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after purchasing an additional 244,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,431,000 after buying an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,126,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.91 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

