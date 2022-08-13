Burney Co. Buys 114 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after acquiring an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CTXS opened at $102.89 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.