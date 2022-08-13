BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Announces Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 27,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,197. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BurgerFi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

