BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Announces Earnings Results

Aug 13th, 2022

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 27,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,197. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Earnings History for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

