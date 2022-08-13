Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Burcon NutraScience to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burcon NutraScience stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Burcon NutraScience worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 34,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,379. Burcon NutraScience has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 6,021.32%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

