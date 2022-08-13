Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 1,034,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,680. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.