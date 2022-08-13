BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Up 31.8% in July

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BTBDW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.78.

