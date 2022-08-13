BSClaunch Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $16,793.00 and $3,784.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
