Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

NYSE:BC opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

