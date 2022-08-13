Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. 561,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,155. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

