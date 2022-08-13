Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ARCT opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

