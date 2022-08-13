Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.