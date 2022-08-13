Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.