Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BAMR)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Read More

Dividend History for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.