Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAM opened at $53.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $31,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 676.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

