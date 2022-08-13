Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

