Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

