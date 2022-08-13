Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TD opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

