Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $48.00

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,784 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

