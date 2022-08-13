Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Target Price at $493.75

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $493.75.

CKSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

