Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Price Target at $10.28

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.63 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $429.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

