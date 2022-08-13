Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT at $193.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYDGF. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.40 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

