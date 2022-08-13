Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) PT at $5.54

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

AcuityAds Stock Down 1.4 %

AcuityAds stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the first quarter worth about $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

