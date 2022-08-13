British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

