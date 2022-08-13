Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 15,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

