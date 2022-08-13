Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 15,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.