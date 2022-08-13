Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98). 452,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 423,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Brickability Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £241.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.62.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

Brickability Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

