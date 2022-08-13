Bread (BRD) Tops One Day Volume of $59,634.00

Bread (BRD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $59,634.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

