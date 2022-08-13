Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Braveheart Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 152,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.