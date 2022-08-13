Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 152,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

