Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRAG. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Bragg Gaming Group to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The stock has a market cap of C$160.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

