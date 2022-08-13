BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 408,497 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 923.35% and a net margin of 91.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.405 dividend. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Further Reading

