Boxlight’s (BOXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,737,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,472. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. Analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Boxlight news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $70,151.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,993 shares of company stock valued at $126,518. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Boxlight by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

