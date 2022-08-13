Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,887 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,634,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,411,000 after purchasing an additional 766,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

