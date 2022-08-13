Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is Hill Winds Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $90.11. 866,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,376. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.