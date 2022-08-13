Boston Partners Trims Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645,751 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 976,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Kinross Gold worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.