Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,482,422 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.59% of Yelp worth $38,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.23 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

